Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy was recently named president-elect of the National Conference of State Legislatures. The conference was founded in 1975 and represents the legislatures in the states, territories and commonwealths of the U.S. Its mission is to advance the effectiveness, independence and integrity of legislatures and to foster interstate cooperation and the exchange of information among legislatures.
The conference also represents legislatures in dealing with the federal government, especially in support of state sovereignty and state flexibility and protection from unfunded federal mandates and unwarranted federal preemption. The conference promotes cooperation between state legislatures in the U.S. and those in other countries. It serves the 7,383 state legislators that represent all 50 states and the two U.S. territories.
Photo 1: Kennedy speaking to the conference
Photo 2: Kennedy had the chance to meet and introduce Matthew Dominick, a NASA astronaut and a member of the Artemis team, the project at NASA that will eventually return American astronauts to the moon.
Photo 3: Kennedy introduced both Dominick and Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank fame at the summit for a session entitled, "Space Ships and Shark Tanks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.