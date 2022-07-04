Rev. Davis was beloved by the communities he served, and they pooled funds to purchase an impressive granite monument for him and his family.
According to a story written by Kelly Sullivan in the Chariho Times, Daniel, like his father-in-law, had been also been called to religion.
When he was just 12 years old, he was "allowed" to attend a church service and was so enthralled, he stayed an hour later than he was supposed to and came home to find his "master" waiting with a club. He was issued a warning along with a threat of should he ever returned home late again.
That childhood experience never left Daniel’s heart or mind and he went on to become a reverend, preaching at churches all over Washington County.
In 1895, Daniel became sick and lingered in poor health for several months. Prior to falling ill, he had hired a contractor for the construction of a barn on the family property. He had not yet finished paying the contractor for his work and now was not earning enough money to do so.
The contractor took action and Daniel was informed that unless he was able to come up with the remainder owed, his cow would be confiscated as payment.
Daniel thanked the donors with a card which read, “It is with great pleasure that I express my heartfelt gratitude to my dear friends in Hope Valley and vicinity for their kind remembrance of me by donating to me a liberal purse of money on account of my late illness, which is very acceptable. Christ’s words are ‘In as much as you have done it unto one of the least of these, my brethren, you have done it unto me.’ Yours in Christ, D. Davis.”
Daniel became sick again during the spring of 1904. His wife assisted him with his church work and attempted to nurse him back to health until she herself fell ill a few months later. For three weeks she suffered until passing away on Oct. 1, 1904.
Four weeks later Daniel died. He was laid to rest beside his wife in the little cemetery on the family farm alongside Almira’s relatives.
Eventually, another collection was taken up. Contributions from the Town of Richmond, as well as from people from all over Rhode Island and Connecticut were added to the $75 left over from the estate after their burials had been paid for.
With a total of almost $174, a fence was constructed around the six resting places and a monument was set there. Donating the stone, Smith Granite Company carved upon it “A Southern slave” and “An honored minister of the gospel.” The monument also notes that it was “Erected by friends — 1906”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.