Thanks to Nick Bottone, we have this historic photo to share. The photo, which also ran in the Sun’s '30 Years Ago This Week' column in 2002, features the 1972 Westerly CYO basketball team which represented Immaculate Conception Church and won the New England title in Hartford. The team won in an overtime game against St. Theresa's of West Roxbury, Mass., 75-73, with a game-winning shot by Jay Iacoi. Ken Chicoria was the game high scorer with 31 points.
From left, front row, Ken Chicoria, Wayne Morgan, Jay Iacoi, Lou Laudone and Wayne Palumbo, back row Coach Rob Sammataro, Barry Sullivan, Mike Toscano, Bill Finnochiaro, Nick Bottone and Bill Higgins. Missing from the photo are Leo Manfred and Coach Paul Palumbo.
