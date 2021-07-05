Edward Morenzoni Jr., a well-known local golfer, passed away in February 2021, three months shy of his 90th birthday.
"He started golfing at Winnapaug Country Club at the age of nine and golfed until his death," said his daughter, Kerri Morenzoni Hunt.
On Sunday, June 16, Ed's family and friends gathered at Winnapaug Country Club for a celebration of his life. The golfers at Winnapaug dedicated a flag and plaque at the sixth hole, where Ed had twice made a hole-in-one. The plaque reads:
In honor of Ed Morenzoni, Jr., Winnapaug member for 60 years. Friend to all. Damn, that went nowhere.
After the dedication, his friends and family gathered for a barbecue with guests who ranged in aged from 1 to 96 in attendance.
Kerri shared a selection of photos from the dedication and the celebration.
For more photos, visit www.thewesterlysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.