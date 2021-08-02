As promised last week, here are a few more photos of the late Dottie Pendola, a lifelong Westerly resident who was an inspiration for many and a woman loved by all who knew her. Dottie played cards with sister Chick Fiore — Chick will be 97 next month — every Thursday night.
In the last photo, we see Dottie sneaking into the kitchen to see what her daughter, Jo, was cooking. Thanks to Jo for sharing these touching photos of a special lady and for inspiring us to encourage others to share photos and stories of family members and friends we lost during the pandemic.
(0) comments
