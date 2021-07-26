Dorothy "Dottie" (Grispino) Pendola, who passed away peacefully last February, was a much-loved woman who a nursing degree and became an LPN after graduating from Westerly High School and ran Penny's Donuts in Pawcatuck from 1967-1975 with her husband, the late Joseph Pendola.
Dottie's daughter Jo, who is every bit as darling as her mom, has agreed to share a few photos of her mom, who had many friends, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The photos here feature Dottie at her Westerly High School graduation in 1946, and as a nurse at the Westerly Hospital in the late 1940s, early 50s. Next week, we'll share some more vintage photos, including one with her sister, Chick Fiore, with whom she played cards every Thursday night. Thank you, Jo!
