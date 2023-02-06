Chariho High School sophomore Logan Rekowski has been invited by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to serve as a delegate to the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Boston. Rekowski will be representing the state of Rhode Island and Chariho High School.
During the congress, he will be accepting an Award of Excellence from the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Rekowski will have the opportunity to be mentored by Nobel Laureates, deans of top universities and leaders in scientific research, and to learn about cutting-edge technology. Additionally, he will be able to watch a surgery in real-time and be given the opportunity to ask questions to the surgeon regarding the operation.
Participation in the program will earn him college credit. Rekowski has already completed a certificate in digital design with R.I. School of Design, and he is part of the robotics team at Chariho.
