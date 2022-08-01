The Westerly Armory held a Breakfast with the Raptors event recently treating the audience to a hot breakfast buffet followed by the entrance of Rhode Island Audubon Society's Kim Calcagno, refuge manager and three amazing birds. The event was sponsored by Westerly Armory Restoration.
Calcagno arrived from Smithfield with a red-tailed hawk, a barred owl, and a great-horned owl. The audience was amazed at how much there was to know about each of the birds and how much Calcagno knew. She answered a bevy of questions from audience members.
Additionally, four taxidermy raptors were shown in the armory's main museum room, which will remain on display for several weeks.
Photo: Kim Calcago with the barred owl whose head is turned almost 180 degrees to see the photographer take his picture. Photo courtesy Alberto deJesus, of Westerly.
