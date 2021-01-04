Randall, Realtors and Page Taft-Christie’s International Real Estate, part of the Randall Family of Companies, launched a "Season of Giving" program this Christmas season aimed at providing help to those in need through community support of local food banks, soup kitchens and pantries. The companies donated $40,000 to local food banks, soup kitchens and pantries in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Organizations benefiting include Jonnycake Center for Hope; RICAN Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need; Johnny Cake Center of Westerly; St. Vincent De Paul Place; Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center Food Pantry; Guilford Food Bank; and Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.
In first photo are, from left, Sarah Cote, social services program director for Jonnycake Center Westerly; Emma Thompson Phaneuf, manager of Randall, Realtors – Westerly; and Dottie Nigrelli, manager of Randall, Realtors – Watch Hill. Shown in the second photo, from left, are Wayne “Butch” Busch of the Jonnycake Center South Kingstown; Kristen Lenzner-Holloway, manager of Randall, Realtors – South Kingstown and Charlestown; and Kate Brewster, executive director of Jonnycake Center South Kingstown. In the third photo, from left, are Scott Straight, president of Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need; Kristen Lenzner-Holloway, manager of Randall, Realtors – South Kingstown and Charlestown; and Ken Pelletier, community event organizer/fundraiser for Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need.
Members of the community can make a donation to any of the organizations listed above or can find their local food banks and pantries at foodpantries.org/st/rhodeisland or foodpantries.org/st/connecticut.
