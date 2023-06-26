Her mural depicting the flow of treated water into the Pawcatuck River earned Rachel DeAngelis, a recent Westerly High School graduate, and the school’s Legacy Art award winner, another feather in her cap. DeAngelis, who plans to head to Clark University in Worcester in the fall, earned a $1,000 scholarship and the honor of having her design painted on a concrete wall near the main entrance of Westerly's wastewater treatment facility on Margin Street. The mural scholarship, competitive in nature, was established by Jacobs Engineering and the town of Westerly — with help from WHS art teacher John Tedeschi — for Westerly High School students to compete to design an environmentally-themed, Westerly-centric mural for the wastewater treatment facility. The winner was selected with final approval from the Town of Westerly. An additional $2,000 was donated to the high school’s scholarship fund. Fellow WHS art students, above, helped DeAngelis paint the mural prototype. Officials from Jacobs said they plan to hold an unveiling event for town officials when the mural is completed.
