Girl Scouts Keira Pearce, Abby Rogers and Amanda Way decided to make puppets and a puppet theatre for the Ocean Community YMCA's Arcadia YMCA branch to earn their Silver Award Project. The scouts worked on the project for 150 hours, planning out the project, sewing puppets, designing the theatre and putting on the final touches for the show. The scouts said they enjoyed the process and are glad the YMCA will be able to enjoy the theatre for years to come. They presented the project to Regina Bartlett, YMCA membership and marketing director, who mentioned that even though there are no kids at the YMCA now, it will definitely be used in days to come.

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.