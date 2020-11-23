Girl Scouts Keira Pearce, Abby Rogers and Amanda Way decided to make puppets and a puppet theatre for the Ocean Community YMCA's Arcadia YMCA branch to earn their Silver Award Project. The scouts worked on the project for 150 hours, planning out the project, sewing puppets, designing the theatre and putting on the final touches for the show. The scouts said they enjoyed the process and are glad the YMCA will be able to enjoy the theatre for years to come. They presented the project to Regina Bartlett, YMCA membership and marketing director, who mentioned that even though there are no kids at the YMCA now, it will definitely be used in days to come.
Puppet theatre donation to YMCA
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
