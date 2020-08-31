The Prout School demonstrated its "can-do" attitude with an outdoor graduation ceremony that adhered to COVID-19 rules and restrictions while still celebrating its 93 graduates. Parents stayed in their cars and listened to the ceremony broadcast over the radio, while students sat masked, six feet apart on the front lawn of the school for a ceremony that retained as much of the "traditional" as it could. The ceremony was also live-streamed for friends and family who could not attend. The school's honored guests included Bishop Robert C. Evans, auxiliary Bishop of Providence, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dan Ferris, Principal David Estes and Prout's chaplain, Father Carl Fisette.
Photos:
1,2. graduation
3. Kendra Gever of Hope Valley, valedictorian
4. Michael Slusarczyk, salutatorian
5. Randy Noka of Wood River Junction
6. Sam Eaton of Westerly
7. Isabella DeSantis, Sadie Crocker and Abby Benoit
8. Elyse Yanusas of Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.