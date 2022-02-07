Westerly Innovations Network’s “Turn Grease into Fuel Project,” or TGIF, started in 2008 with a group of Dunn’s Corners fifth grade elementary school students, Vanessa Bertsch, John Perino and Taylor Fiore-Chettiar, Isaac Kaufman and Cassandra Lin.
Recently, Project TGIF gave several donations for a total of 6,000 gallons BioHeat to four local charities to help financially distressed families. Jason and Sherry Lin, the parents of Cassandra and Alex Lin, made the donations on behalf of the WIN team members this year since the original members are all working out of town.
This is the second winter after Covid-19 hit the U.S. Many local residents desperately need help especially with high energy prices under current cold weather. Westerly Innovations Network’s Project TGIF was able to generate some funds for emergency heating assistance. This is the 13th year of Project TGIF – Turn Grease into Fuel. To date; with the help of generous restaurant owners, TGIF has helped collect over 500,000 gallons of grease and generated 400,000 gallons of biodiesel. So far the project has donated 74,000 gallons of BioHeat to heat the homes of 740 local families.
Photo 1: WARM Center
Photo 2: Jonnycake Center
Photo 3: Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
Photo 4: Always Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.