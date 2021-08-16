Billed as “the most amenity-rich sporting club in the country and the premier estate for outdoor enthusiasts,” the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month in honor of its opening of New England’s newest luxury accommodations and wellness destination, The Hilltop Lodge at the Preserve. The property features 18 suite-style accommodations, an expansive OH! Spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and a fully equipped fitness center. OH! Spa at The Preserve is inspired by elements of the surrounding woodlands, incorporating indigenous ingredients including herbs into the seasonally changing spa menu and is complemented by a state-of-the-art fitness center and White Birch Café, serving healthy and convenient items for guests.
As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Preserve Chairman Paul Mihailides announced a $25,000 contribution to Special Olympics to continue to give those with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their community, all of which are qualities that resonate with the ethos of the Preserve.
“The Special Olympics have been a valuable partner to us following the collaborative event we hosted at the Preserve last year,” said Mihailides in a statement. “It’s appropriate that we honor this important organization during the unveiling of Hilltop Lodge, which will enable travelers to immerse themselves in all that the outdoors have to offer. This new and impressive destination provides a luxurious and serene escape for individuals, families and groups who have an appreciation for nature and outdoor pursuits.”
Visitors to The Preserve Sporting Club can enjoy a world-class collection of outdoor activities, from fly-fishing on one of the 10 fly-fishing ponds, to golfing on the award-wining 18-hole Par-3 golf course, clay-shooting, mountain biking, rockclimbing, hiking and more.
In top photo, Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, left, Gov. Daniel McKee, Dant Hirsh and Paul Mihailides stand in front of the new building. In bottom photo, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki and McKee look on as Mihailides cuts the ribbon.
