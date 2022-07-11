Westerly residents Rachael Broccolo and Bobby Vong, owners Polar Play, an indoor playground for children on Franklin Street in Westerly, held a "Touch-a-Truck" event to collect canned goods for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly recently. The effort brought led to 97.5 pounds of food being and $712 in cash being raised for Jonnycake Center. Watch this space for more photos in the weeks ahead! Good work, Rachael and Bobby!

