Pine Point seventh graders met with residents of StoneRidge Senior Living Community recently to work on a biography project. The students captured audio memories and created a podcast series. When the series was finished, the students visited StoneRidge to present the final project and to share a piece of cake with the 14 seniors that were interviewed. The celebration was the culmination of the three-month interchange.
James O’Connor, Pine Point English language arts department chair worked with the school’s music and theater teacher Beth Bromley, to oversee the project.
In photos 1 and 2, Lucy Burr, 98, talks with seventh grade Pine Point interviewer, River Hambleton, and shares a story about dancing with Prince Phillip at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, and a photo of Prince Charles being conferred at honorary degree at Harvard.
Photo 3: The celebration at the end of the project.
In addition to the podcasts, StoneRidge residents received transcripts of the stories.
The podcasts can be found at: https://anchor.fm/james-oconnor21 and the student’s stories can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Bd83WQ_lQfD87oRwRJHHz9Mgl_9VM2ds9IUJpflv4IY/edit?usp=sharing.
