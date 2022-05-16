Perryville Grange in Wakefield recently held a Community Service Awards Night honoring the Jonnycake Center of Westerly for its service to the community.
The 2022 Community Service Award was presented by Perryville Grange Community Service Chairwoman Kathy Stedman to Lee Eastborne, executive director of the center. The Jonnycake Center, located in the north end of Westerly on Industrial Drive, has the mission to assist people throughout crisis situations and to work with each individual to find a path out of dependency towards self-efficiency.
The past year has been a challenging for the center with the number of people in need increasing by more than 150 people per month than during the previous year. At the same time, donations were down from individuals and corporations, but the center was able to meet the needs with generous donations from the community, who stepped up to the plate. There were also hundreds of volunteers at the center in numerous areas such as working in the thrift shop, sorting donations, doing mailings and helping at Christmas time.
