Saxophonist Alex Hatch, a Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School student, performed at the Ocean Community YMCA's Victory Celebration held at the Ocean Community United Theatre in May at the conclusion of its six-week annual Support Campaign.
This year the dedicated campaign workers raised a total of $555,524, 110% of the goal and a record for highest amount raised. All money raised goes to scholarships for YMCA memberships, summer camp scholarships, and YMCA programs for community members in need.
