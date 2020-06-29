Hunter Holmes, from team 5GA, and Cynthia Davis, from team 8G, both students at Chariho Middle School, each won a Kindle Fire 7 for having perfect attendance during the last semester. All Chariho Middle School students who have perfect attendance for the semester are entered into a raffle. One student from grades five and six, and one student from grades seven and eight wins a Kindle Fire 7 each semester. Congratulations!
Perfect attendance is rewarding at Chariho Middle School
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
