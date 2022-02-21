Thanks to reader Penny Parkesian, we have these wonderful snow photos from our last blizzard to share, taken when she and her husband, Folksinger Geoff Kaufman, walked downtown at the height of the storm. The first one features four men on a toboggan (definitely "worth a photograph") while the other features the drifts along the sidewalk in front of the United Theatre with the word snow on the marquee. It was, said Penny, "very exciting."
Penny's lovely Westerly snow scenes
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
