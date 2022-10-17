Members of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in Wakefield recently celebrated the installation of more than 100 solar panels on the educational wing of the building with an event that honored those responsible for the installation, and included a number of dignitaries.
Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos (above, right with the Rev. Fred Evenson) presented a citation to the church; the Green Team, co-chaired by Don Hermes and Claudia Swain, in an effort to reduce both the church's carbon footprint and its $14,000 annual electric bill, led the charge to go solar, Emcee Scott Antonio introduced the Solar Strollers (whose spirited dance routine, choreographed by Kim Mather, to the tune, “Staying Alive,” received an enthusiastic reception) and Peter Swain, church president, welcomed guests to the celebration. Other special guests included state Sen. Susan Sosnowski and state Sen. Bridget Valverde.
Pastor Evenson reminded the audience of the need to be good stewards of the Earth and of all the creatures on the planet; Hermes gave the history of the project; Dawn Cardace, URI associate professor of geosciences, stressed the need for more fossil-free energy, and environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, praised the project via video saying the church set an example, “for Wakefield, and for Rhode Island, America and the world,” with its solar project.
Rhode Island state treasurer Seth Magaziner, noting that lower-income communities are more adversely impacted by climate change, said the church’s work would help in relieving that burden and mentioned that recently passed congressional legislation will provide increased incentives for going solar.
In the first two months of operation, the church has had a zero electric bill and has earned credit toward future use.
So far the solar panels have generated more than 26,000 watts of electricity valued at more than $5,000 thus eliminating over 20 tons of green house carbon dioxide. Jim Blackerby and Claudia Swain, fundraising co-chairs, thanked contributors, Abel Collins, SolPower project manager, described the project’s scope and stated that the company will continue to make a $300 gift to the church for each household inspired to go solar by the project.
Photo: The Rev. Fred Evenson and Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos
