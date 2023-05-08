Veteran fencer Tom Bush from Pawcatuck represented the Rhode Island Fencing Academy and Club in the over 40 age group, Veteran Men’s Epee, at a regional tournament held at the Ontario Convention Center in New York.
He scored a third place bronze medal, fencing against 23 other athletes. He won four and lost one bout in pools, earning a first round bye in the direct elimination section. Bush had two near misses in the next two direct elimination bouts, but he won both with identical scores of 10 to 9. He lost his final direct elimination to the fencer ranked number one after pools.
Bush is now back to training with team coaches at club’s East Providence facility in preparation for his next event.
