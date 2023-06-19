Congratulations to Karen B. Lindeborg of Pawcatuck, who recently was awarded the Jane Yolen & Heidi EY Stemple Scholarship from the Highlights Foundation. The scholarship was created to "support in-person or online tuition to workshops and personal retreats at the Highlights Foundation" to help writers learn about the craft or business of children’s books. Lindeborg plans to attend an online course. Says Yolen — the author or editor of more than 350 books, including "The Devil's Arithmetic," a Holocaust novella — “From the beginning of my long career in publishing – first as an editor, then as a writer – I have believed in paying it forward. How else could I honor those who taught me all I know about writing?"
Pawcatuck's Karen Lindeborg receives scholarship from Highlights Foundation
