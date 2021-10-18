Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center is very much like the little engine that could, efficiently and effectively helping people in our community.
During the last year, the center gave food to 1,667 people — including 440 children; distributed 674,620 pounds of food (562,183 meals,) valued at $625,615; provided 281 people with assistance to help pay their rent, heat and utility bills; delivered food to 217 people at their their residences or the North Stonington Senior Center; gave 535 people Thanksgiving turkey baskets with the trimmings; 392 people Christmas turkey baskets with the trimmings; delivered 10,073 meals by TVCCA’s, Meals on Wheels program and enrolled 235 children in Weekender Backpack, which provided six meals every Friday. In addition, 1,518 people used the food center, which remained open five days each week; 320 children received gifts at Christmas; an average of 62 families received pet food every month; an average of 210 hygiene items were distributed every month and 1,196 door-to-door rides were provided to 63 seniors at no cost.
The center also announced the recipients of 2021 The Good Neighbor Awards, which were presented by PNC Executive Director Susan Sedensky. The recipients are William Allman, Kain Bonneau, Barbara Currier, Dawn Ferreira, Barbara Hessling, Kristen Lajoie, Abby Laquerre, Geno Maiolo, David Murphy, Ray Pietrowski and Gene Renz.
