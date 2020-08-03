Dr. Melanie Sue Collins took this photo of her parents' garden in Pawcatuck, where her family has lived for over 150 years. The lilies, the phlox and the grapevine have all weathered the Great Depression, the influenza pandemic of 1918 and two World Wars.
"The patience and dedication of my parents, and prior to them my grandparents, to keep this garden growing and thriving shows the persistence of the New England resident," Collins said. "Even though much has changed since these flowers were planted, they still survive ... beautifully."
