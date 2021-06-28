Deer Golf

Paul Nunes, of Stonington, a well-known local golfer and retired banker, made a new friend at Pequot Golf Course a few weeks ago. Said Paul (the other half of artist and retired teacher Patty Nunes), "I shared a cookie with her." The photo, Paul said, was taken "courtesy of my buddy John Pucci."

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.