StoneRidge Senior Living honored 15 residents for their military service on Veterans Day during a luncheon ceremony and presented each person with a quilt, created and sewn by one of their StoneRidge neighbors, keeping a tradition begun by resident Rita Jolly, 88, who began the Patriots Quilt project in 2020 as a way to recognize the service of their neighbors. Former Congressman and retired Army Colonel Robert Ruhl “Rob” Simmons was guest speaker. The 15 men and women recipients of this year’s quilts were David Abell, United States Marine Corps; Noel Ashworth, United Kingdom, Royal Artillery; Stillman Brown, United States Army Air Force; Richard Clark, United States Navy; Frank Davis, United States Army; Winthrop Goodwin, United States Air Force; Graham Jeffrey, United Kingdom Royal Navy; Richard Nourie, United States Navy; Edward Renaud, United States Navy; Orin Pomeroy Robinson III, United States Navy; Gerhard Schade, United States Navy; Marvin Schnur, United States Army; Dudley Smith, United States Navy; Charles Stevens, United States Army; and Barbara Allen Miller, United States Navy Nurse Corps.
Patriots Quilt project continues at StoneRidge
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: December 10th (boys teams that had the best fall season)
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2022-2023 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending December 10th are as follows:
You voted:
(0) comments
