Howard Paster, a member of Slocum Grange in North Kingstown and State Grange information director, was awarded with a Certificate of Honor for his 30 years of military service during a recent meeting of the Portsmouth Grange as part of a program celebrating Veterans Day. Paster served during three wars and two branches of the service, 23 years with the United States Navy and seven years with the Army National Guard.
Paster was presented with the award by lecturer of Portsmouth Grange, Kristin Paulson, who is also lecturer of the Massachusetts State Grange, and by Diane Andrews, master of Portsmouth Grange. Paulson was assisted with the award by the National Grange. The National Grange in Washington, D.C., has a Patriots Program honoring veterans for their service to their country as one of the signatures of the award came from the National Grange President Betsy Huber.
