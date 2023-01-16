The Westerly Rotary Club and the Westerly Lions Club held their annual Pasta Dinner to help support the Jonnycake Center’s Emergency Fuel Fund. The event raised a record $7,655.
Shown in photo, from left, is Jonnycake Center of Westerly Executive Director Lee Eastbourne, event co-chair Dr. Daniel Alvino, Rotary Club President Steve Cofone, Lions Club President Celeste Santilli and event cho-chairman Dan Marantz.
