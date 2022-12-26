The Westerly Lions and the Westerly Rotary Club held their annual combined annual pasta dinner fundraiser in November at the Calabrese Club to benefit the Jonnycake Center’s Fuel Assistance program. The event was a huge success and raised nearly $7,500 for the much-needed cause.

