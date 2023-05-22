IMG_5920.jpg

The Weekapaug Golf Club held an Operation Play Day inviting 44 military veterans to play the course at no cost. The group included veterans from the Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, and National Guard. The event was coordinated by the New England PGA Foundation to thank the veterans for their service. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.