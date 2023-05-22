The Weekapaug Golf Club held an Operation Play Day inviting 44 military veterans to play the course at no cost. The group included veterans from the Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, and National Guard. The event was coordinated by the New England PGA Foundation to thank the veterans for their service.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: May 13
Sponsored by Rhode Island Media Group: For the remainder of the school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting a high school Athlete of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending May 13 are as follows:
