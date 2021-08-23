These three local fisherman, from left, Dave Bogacz, Jeff Anthony and Steve Surprise, were in the waters off Block Island when they came upon this Thresher shark.
Once there were three fisherman
Tags
- Christmas
- Easter Basket
- Sport
- Christianity
- Donation
- Event
- Basket
- Community
- Toys
- Christina Roberts
- Miss Rhode Island
- University
- Company
- Rhode Island
- North America
- Homeless
- Certificate
- Bachelor's Degree
- Joe Iacoi
- Men
- Photo
- Four
- Indianapolis
- Format
- Grange
- Agriculture
- Tristan
- Contest
- Activity Day
- Exeter Grange
- Ribbon
- Scarlett Guotacco
- Exeter Grange Hall
- Baking
- Peggy Fish
- Kristen Flynn
- Dorothy Moone
- Danielle Hartley
- Building Industry
- Zoology
- Moosup Valley
- Senior Class
- School
- Politics
- Club
- Adam Gilman
- Activity
- Dinner
- Westerly Rotary Club
- Coventry
- Groundbreaking Ceremony
- Ri
- Itm
- Branch
- Station
- Banking
- Westerly Community Credit Union
- Teller
- Board Of Directors
- Bank
- Work
- Central R.i. Chamber Of Commerce
- Kimberly Shockley
- Arthur Lisi
- Yearbook
- Accreditation
- Class
- Monsignor Clarke School
- Hallway
- Janice Falcone
- Touristic Facilities
- Institutes
- General Stanton Inn
- Charlestown Chamber Of Commerce
- Janice Facone
- Inn
- Charlestown Lounge
- Dedication
- Laura Gilfert
- Thomas
- Maria Rosa Gilfert
- The Prout School
- Westerly
- National Honor Society
- Joseph Mastrandrea
- Induction
- Ceremony
- Wheelchair
- Motorized Wheelchair
- Van
- Killams
- Lift
- Economics
- Finance
- Commerce
- Medicine
- Ryder
- Community Foundation
- Animal
- Grant
- Connecticut
- Welfare
- Priority
- Armory
- Sam Azzinaro
- Roberta Humble
- Mannequin
- Check
- Update
- Tony Moroso
- Birthday
- Jerry Longo
- Longos
- Market
- Marie Hoffmann
- Education
- Maisey French
- Phone Number
- Picture
- Name
- Rocco Butts
- Cleanup
- Depot
- Misquamicut Business Association
- Tourism
- Caswell Cooke
- Beach
- Self
- Danica Caraway
- Anthony Dimaio
- Travis Caraway
- Honor Society
- Mary Jane
- Parent
- Ken Hartline
- Commander
- Military
- Navy
- Vfw
- Vet
- Integrity
- Contract
- Volunteer
- Jewett City Savings Bank
- Ernie Muccio
- Paula Brouillette
- John Cillino
- Dina Ferri
- Kevin Merchant
- Renaissance City Theatre
- Federal Home Loan Bank
- Putnam
- Quinebaug Valley Community College
- Representative
- Colleen Sorensen
- Ken
- Wedding Anniversary
- Anniversary
- Front Porch
- Husband
- Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center
- Meal
- George
- Box
- Groton Social Services
- Nancy Mcdonald
- Salvation Army
- Food
- Delivery
- Mackenzie Turrisi
- Drexel University
- Dean's List
- Philadelphia
- City
- Kristine Serwinski
- Scholarship
- Student
- Cian Mansfield
- The Westerly Airport Association
- Adam Lurgio
- Shelter Harbor
- Norah
- Parade
- Member
- Jack Waters
- Board Of Governors
- John Peter Wiellette Honored
- Emeritusof Wyassup Lake
- William Ricker
- Arthur Armstrong
- Improvement Association
- Proclamation
- Tech
- Hydrography
- Team
- Freestyle
- C.j. Sheldon
- Relay
- Ashaway
- Championship
- Lucille Mcgee
- Rotary Club
- Center6th
- Accomplishment
- Gift Certificate
- Officer
- Distributionvolunteers
- Centersixth
- Chick Fiore
- Cards
- Kitchen
- Cooking
- Avery Falcone
- Stand
- Lemonade
- Baked Goods
- Breast Cancer
- Tyler Falcone
- Art
- Hospital
- Painting
- Staff
- Mural
- The Foundation
- Patient
- Visitor
- Fisherman
- Dave Bogacz
- Jeff Anthony
- Thresher Shark
- Water
- Left
- Steve Surprise
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.