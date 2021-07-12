At a recent meeting of the Westerly Chapter #6 of Disabled American Veterans, new officers were installed during an impromptu ceremony hosted by Ernest Boivise, the state DAV adjutant. Boivise was also presented with a donation of $1,000 for the Disabled American Veterans’ van fund. The DAV vans drive veterans to the VA hospital in Providence from all over the state when they have an appointment and need a ride, at no cost to the veteran.
The meeting was called to order by Commander David Lowe, who is also a member of the popular local radio show “the Veterans Hour,” hosted on WBLQ 1230 AM, 103.1 FM, and WBLQ.net every Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., thanks to Chris DiPaolo. The veterans’ meeting house is a busy place with VFW Post 8955 “Amancio Falcone Gaccione,” VFW Auxiliary, Vets “Ryders” MC Club and many other veterans clubs.
The chapter’s meetings are held on the third Monday of every month at 113 Beach St.
