Officer Jonathan Gonzales of the Middletown Police Department was presented with a number of awards at St. John Lodge in Portsmouth recently, including the Portsmouth Grange Community Service Award. Gonzales, a partner at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown, joined a mission and participated in relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. He is also a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Native American Tribe based out of Martha's Vineyard. Currently, he is the community liaison between the Forrest Avenue Elementary School and the Middletown Police Department and is a second degree black belt in Muay Thai.
Photo 1: Officer Gonzales with his family.
Photo 2: From left, Mary Petrarca, Portsmouth Grange secretary; Gonzales; and Kristin Paulson, lecturer of Portsmouth Grange and lecturer of Massachusetts State Grange.
