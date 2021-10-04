Ocean State Job Lot’s recent “Buy-Give-Get” program has resulted in the collection of 30,000 backpacks, all of which are being donated to the children in need for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation partnered with the New England Patriots Foundation and the USA Veterans Military Support Foundation, both of which collected school supplies through their own networks as part of the program, to distribute the backpacks across the region, including children of military families. The school supply-stuffed backpacks were distributed to children across New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
