Ocean State Job Lot’s 2021 “Buy, Give, Get” program collected 47,500 winter coats to be donated to veterans in need this winter.
From late October through the end of the year, the “Buy, Give, Get” program, hosted at each of the retailer’s 147 stores across the Northeast, encouraged customers to buy a men’s or women’s winter coat for $40 and give it back to the store for donation to a veteran. In appreciation of the donation, customers received a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase at Ocean State Job Lot, effectively allowing customers to donate winter coats for free.
The coats are currently being distributed to veterans organizations throughout the Northeast, in partnership with a multi-state network of veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Photo Captions:
1. Zack Briggs, district manager for ADP; Brian Gates, founder of Bookwell Travel; and David Sarlitto, OSJL Charitable Foundation executive director
2. Alison White, philanthropic communications specialist, OSJL; Barbara Foley, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation vice president of development; Don Cox, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation president; State Sen. Susan Moran from Massachusetts.
3. Volunteers from support The Soupman flank Sarlitto and Peter Kelleher, founder of Support The Soupman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.