A Westerly tradition took a different form this year as Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, spread holiday cheer in Westerly and Pawcatuck. She brought safe, personalized, socially-distanced, egg hunts to the homes of over 125 Westerly families.
Dressed as the Easter Bunny, she's been making the rounds, leaving trails of goody-filled eggs in the yards of homes with children each of the past two weekends.
"Community is in our name for a reason," she said.
