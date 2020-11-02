North Stonington Historical Society

The North Stonington Historical Society has placed a new plaque in honor of the late John Ames and his generous bequest to the society which is now on permanent display at the society headquarters on Wyassup Road. Ames, a North Stonington native, was a lifetime resident of the town and a loyal and longtime member of the society. By the provisions of his will, Ames, who enjoyed a long and happy marriage to his wife, Barbara Millar, donated his entire estate to the society in memory of his parents, John Elliot Ames Sr. and Alice May Ames.

