The North Stonington Historical Society has placed a new plaque in honor of the late John Ames and his generous bequest to the society which is now on permanent display at the society headquarters on Wyassup Road. Ames, a North Stonington native, was a lifetime resident of the town and a loyal and longtime member of the society. By the provisions of his will, Ames, who enjoyed a long and happy marriage to his wife, Barbara Millar, donated his entire estate to the society in memory of his parents, John Elliot Ames Sr. and Alice May Ames.
North Stonington Historical Society displays new plaque
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
