The Greater North End Community Development Inc., under the direction of Carla White, held an event for neighborhood children in May along with their friends from Remy's Cycles. The Greater North End Community Bike Safety Rodeo, which organizers hope will become an annual event, featured bike safety checks, races and relay events at Pucci's Carpets. Staff from Remy's conducted safety checks on all the bikes and adjusted the children's bike helmets.
Photos: Contestants in the Greater North End Community Bike Safety Rodeo head to the finish line in a slow race, with the winner being the last to cross the line.
