Janice Marconi, president of Marconi Works, International, shows her "election non-partisan lawn contribution."
"I used styrofoam pumpkins and drew a large letter on each one to spell out "VOTE," she said. "The little wise ancient figurine is a lawn regular. He already sent in his absentee ballot!"
