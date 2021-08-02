The month of June marked the 63rd anniversary of the founding of The Rotary Club of Westerly. At the community-based club’s June meeting, past president Rona Mann passed the gavel to incoming president Ted Avedesian and a new slate of officers was installed for the 2021/2022 year.
Despite the difficult year that was altered for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club had many accomplishments, including the “Can Do Food Drive,” a blood drive with Westerly Education Center, the club’s sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament; the “Keep Ryder Riding” fundraiser; the distribution of 4,000 masks throughout the school district; the recognition of Westerly High School’s “Students of The Month;” the delivery of food to Jonnycake Center clients; the creation of “Teacher & Essential Worker Signs;” fundraising walks for Alzheimer’s, female veterans and MADD; a pasta dinner fundraiser for Jonnycake Center’s Heating Fund; a “Random Acts of Rotary” gift certificate distribution; “Volunteers at Vaccine Roll out” at Westerly Senior Center; the installation of a Little Free Library at the Children’s Garden in Rotary Park and the “Community Lock Box Program.”
More information about the club is available at westerlyrotary.org or by calling Cal Lord at 860-917-8320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.