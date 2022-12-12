Rhode Island Says

Roberta Mudge Humble has a new game out called Rhode Island Says. The proceeds from sales will go to the Westerly Armory. It is currently for sale in nine stores. Players try to guess three answers about the idiosyncrasies and traditions of each of Rhode Island's 39 cities/towns as listed on a game card held by an opponent. The player who accumulates the most cards wins.

Tags

