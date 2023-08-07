The Charlestown Sr. Community Center celebrated the start of summer with a cookout and Grand-Opening of their new Pavilion, made possible by the support of the Charelstown Town Council and ARPA funds. Music was provided by one of the senior center’s members, Edward “Bootie” Abate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.