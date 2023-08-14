The Westerly Lions Club welcomed its newest members to the club at a recent meeting. Membership Committee Chairman Dan Marantz installed Richard Mann, who was sponsored by Ron Taddei, and Bryan and Jennifer Keilty, who were sponsored by Brittany Thomez. Jason Stevenson stood in for Thomez at the meeting. Shown, from left, are Stevenson, Brian and Jennifer Keilty, Marantz, Mann and Taddei.
