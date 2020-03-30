The Daughters of the American Revolution established a new chapter in Connecticut earlier this year, one that will be based in Stonington. The chapter is named in honor of Abigail Hinman, a revolutionary heroine in New London who took pot shots at Benedict Arnold when she realized he was in the process of destroying her home and the homes of her her friends. Hinman first told him to "knock it off" and then grabbed a musket and fired after his retreating figure. She missed, but was able to save some houses and became a local legend. An organizational meeting for chapter was the Daniel Packer Inne in Mystic and was attended by Connecticut State Regent Christy Hendrie and additional state officers, the 14 organizing members of the chapter, including six new members, plus several prospective members working to complete their paperwork for admission. Anyone interested in joining the organization in the first year will be considered "Charter Members."
Founded in 1890, the DAR is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the American War for Independence. The DAR is a non-profit group dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. For more information, visit www.DAR.org. For interest in the Abigail Hinman Chapter, send email to abigailhinmanctdar@gmail.com.
