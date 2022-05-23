Connecticut College officially opened the new Athey Center for Performance and Research at Palmer Auditorium in April in front of a large crowd of current and former trustees, alumni, faculty, staff and students.
President Katherine Bergeron told the audience she was thrilled to mark a major milestone for the arts at Connecticut College with the public rededication of Palmer Auditorium as the Nancy Athey ’72 and Preston Athey Center for Performance and Research.
The revitalized Athey Center will serve as a hub of innovation, encouraging performance and dialogue on critical issues. It will also promote pioneering artistic production and research, attract world-renowned artists-in-residence, foster cross-disciplinary teaching and scholarship and help to advance the work of Connections. Additional support for the $23 million project was made possible by the generosity of the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, the Frank Loomis Palmer Fund, the George I. Alden Trust, T. Wilson Eglin, Jr. ’86, and the Family of Ruth Stupell Weinflash.
The historically informed renovation preserves and improves upon the building’s stunning art deco design, and features better egress and sightlines, more comfortable seating, enhanced flooring, state-of-the art acoustic technology, more natural light, a more open and welcoming entrance, and mechanical systems for lighting, heating and cooling that reflect the highest standards of energy efficiency. The renovation was led by Ennead Architects, a New York City-based architectural firm that specializes in performance spaces.
Nancy Athey, who attended the event with several members of her family, thanked the many people involved in the project, which was successfully completed despite the COVID-19 pandemic “and the total upending of our world.”
