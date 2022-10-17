The Rhode Island State Grange Junior Grange Awards Day was held recently to honor all Junior Grangers with awards which they received for all the work that they had done throughout the past year. The event was held at Camp Westwood in Coventry.
At the event was the crowning of Junior Grange Royalty for the year. Nettie Hartley, Master of Moosup Valley Junior Grange, daughter of Walter and Danielle Hartley and granddaughter of Dorothy Moone, was crowned Junior Grange Princess and was also named Junior Master of the Year.
Photo 1: Nettie Hartley as she was crowned as Junior Grange Princess at Camp Westwood.
Front row, Nettie Hartley, back row, from left, Dorothy Moone, and Walter and Danielle Hartley.
