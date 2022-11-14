Meagon Coffey of Tiverton and Russell Racette III of Newport, Undersea Warfare Training Range Team members of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Ranges, Engineering and Analysis Department, won the 2022 Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards in the Business Innovation — Transaction or Affordability Focus category.
The award recognizes outstanding individuals and teams who have made exceptional contributions to promote competition and innovation throughout the acquisition lifecycle, ultimately delivering rapid, affordable, high-performing capabilities to Naval warfighters around the globe.
The USWTR Team used “ground-breaking approaches to award a complicated $410 million, 10-year, six-range recapitalization and new construction contract.”
