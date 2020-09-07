Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations & Environment Charles Williams traveled to the Navy's Northeast region in August to meet with sailors and key community partners.
Williams traveled to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton where he focused on submarine fleet readiness and honored sailors who are taking steps to enhance the Navy's operational safety environment.
He also visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine and Naval Station Newport. The trip was made with minimal staff, and all travelers followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. All passed medical screenings at each location to ensure mission safety.
From left, Williams presents Capt. William Schultz, Shipyard Production Officer, with the Secretary of the Navy 2019 Shore Safety Award while visiting the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Photo by Jim Cleveland, courtesy U.S. Navy
