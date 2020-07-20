IMG_0019.jpg

Nathan Parsekian, the nephew of Penny Parkesian and Geoff Kauffman, enjoyed a wonderful four days in Rhode Island along with three of his four children. One of the highlights was a trip to Champlin’s in Galilee where Nathan totally enjoyed his first lobster. It was really a lobster and a half, said his Aunt Penny, as he and Geoff ate three between the two of them! That's fun!

